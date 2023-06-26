Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to learn how to identify local butterflies during a special event in Brent Knoll to mark the Big Butterfly Count 2023.

Each year Butterfly Conservation invites members of the public to take part in the nationwide butterfly count.

This survey is aimed at helping assess the health of the environment simply by counting the different species and numbers of butterflies that we see.

A local family event is taking place at St Michael’s Church in Brent Knoll on Sunday 16th July organised through the Somerset Wildlife Trust.

“During this session people who come will learn how to identify local butterflies. Using the churchyard and the local area we’ll look out for butterflies that make these habitats their home, and learn how to survey them,” says a spokesperson.

This event will be suitable for ages 6+. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

Booking is essential and exact details will be supplied after booking. To book your places please see this page on the Somerset Wildlife Trust website.