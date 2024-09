Burnham-On-Sea motorists are being advised to expect diversions overnight later this month if using the M5 motorway.

National Highways says the northbound exit slip road at junction 22 of the M5 will be shut for two nights.

Work will be undertaken on the slip road on September 24th and September 25th from 7pm to 6am.

Traffic will be diverted via other junctions of the M5 and local roads, with traffic signs clearly indicating closures and diversion routes throughout the work period.