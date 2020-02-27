Burnham-On-Sea town councillors have this week given their support to plans to expand the town’s Swim and Sports Academy.

The council’s Planning Applications Committee considered proposals for a new single storey extension at the front of the property next to Berrow Road, in the former splash pool area.

Mark and Sara Cox-Conklin, pictured, who took over the former council-owned Swimming Pool in Berrow Road in 2008, say the proposals will allow them to further expand the leisure facilities and services they offer.

Cllr Louise Parkin told the meeting: “This will be a fabulous addition to an already fantastic facility in the town.”

Mayor Cllr Andy Brewer added: “It’s very encouraging to see this leisure facility is doing so well that it is seeking to expand. It is a very commendable.”

And Cllr Peter Clayton said he supported the plans on the basis that the building will encourage health and wellbeing and help to make the business more sustainable.

Councillors supported the application on the basis that the proposed new building is in keeping as a sports and leisure facility and that it is line with the council’s Corporate Plan.

A final decision on whether the plans win approval rests with Sedgemoor District Council.