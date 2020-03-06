Environmental campaigners Extinction Rebellion have launched a new group in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this month.

The group’s Dave Tee told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re starting an inclusive group for people in Burnham, Highbridge and surrounding areas, regardless of political views or affiliations, who acknowledge the overwhelming evidence that humans are detrimentally effecting the earth’s atmosphere and its fragile eco system and want to do something about it.”

He adds: “We want to support Extinction Rebellion and other allied groups to achieve the change necessary to limit the damage that is being caused to our world, all living things and especially our families, our communities and all people around the world.”

“Change is needed at an international, national, community and personal level.”

“It’s also a place where we hope we can bring together existing groups and individuals who want to share ideas and build a community of lovely people working towards one common goal, a sustainable future for our children and grandchildren.”

Extinction Rebellion is a global environmental movement which aims to use non-violent civil disobedience to compel government action to avoid tipping points in the climate system, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse.

The new local group is on Facebook.