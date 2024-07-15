15.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jul 15, 2024
M5 re-opens after fairground lorry fire causes long delays near Burnham-On-Sea
News

M5 re-opens after fairground lorry fire causes long delays near Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The M5 northbound has partially re-opened between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater North after a lorry fire this morning (Monday, July 15th).

A fairground lorry was alight on the hard shoulder, as pictured here, with thick smoke billowing from it.

Emergency services were called shortly after 9.30am and the northbound carriageway was closed.

Seven miles of queues built up with alternative routes along the A38 busy.

The fire service said two appliances and a water carrier were in attendance. Police were also at the scene.

