Families enjoyed fun Easter activities while raising funds for Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB on Sunday (April 9th).

The event included an Easter bunny trail on the seafront, starting at the BARB hovercraft station where children got a Easter Bunny Trail Activity Pack and could join in a range of Easter themed activities.

“Thank you to everyone who attended or supported Sunday’s fundraising Easter trail and activities – a great day of fun was had by all,” said BARB organiser Tina Hallsworth.

“We also thank those who sponsored the event including Griffin, Seafoods, Esplanade Fish Bar, Carrie-Anne’s, Lowe’s Barber Shop, Baby Bee Crafty, GW Hurley, Books and Puzzles, Burnham-On-Sea.com and Berrow Gardening & Property Services.”

“Thanks as well to everyone who entered our raffle to win a giant Easter rabbit, which was won by a very chuffed young Will Butler (pictured at the top of this page).”