Family fun day in Brean today will raise children’s charity funds

Brean’s Cafe 33 and The Candy Pod have joined forces to host a fun day today (Saturday, 2nd August) that brings the community together in support of Help the Child, a local charity that provides specialist equipment for children with disabilities.

Taking place from midday to 4pm, the fundraiser will take place on the grounds of Cafe 33 in Weston Road, Brean (pictured).

Organisers say they hope to raise both awareness and vital funds to help Somerset’s children reach their full potential.

Entertainment for younger guests includes a meet-and-greet with fan-favourite mascots Stitch and Angel, and a lively children’s performance by entertainer Chunkie Russell, who will also be showcasing his balloon modelling skills.

The event will feature a variety of stalls, ranging from glitter tattoos and skincare products to local vendors.

A charity raffle will also be held, with prizes donated by generous businesses from the Brean area.

Organisers expressed their gratitude to all supporters, volunteers, and local enterprises that have contributed to making the event possible.

“This is all about giving children the support they deserve in a way that’s fun and brings people together,” a spokesperson said.