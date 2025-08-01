15.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 08, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsFamily fun day in Brean today will raise children’s charity funds
News

Family fun day in Brean today will raise children’s charity funds

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Brean’s Cafe 33 and The Candy Pod have joined forces to host a fun day today (Saturday, 2nd August) that brings the community together in support of Help the Child, a local charity that provides specialist equipment for children with disabilities.

Taking place from midday to 4pm, the fundraiser will take place on the grounds of Cafe 33 in Weston Road, Brean (pictured).

Organisers say they hope to raise both awareness and vital funds to help Somerset’s children reach their full potential.

Entertainment for younger guests includes a meet-and-greet with fan-favourite mascots Stitch and Angel, and a lively children’s performance by entertainer Chunkie Russell, who will also be showcasing his balloon modelling skills.

The event will feature a variety of stalls, ranging from glitter tattoos and skincare products to local vendors.

A charity raffle will also be held, with prizes donated by generous businesses from the Brean area.

Organisers expressed their gratitude to all supporters, volunteers, and local enterprises that have contributed to making the event possible.

“This is all about giving children the support they deserve in a way that’s fun and brings people together,” a spokesperson said.

Previous article
Weston Hospicecare invites community to join annual Moonlight Beach Walk
Next article
Four arrested after drugs are seized from boat off Somerset coastline

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
15.6 ° C
17.4 °
14.5 °
85 %
2.2kmh
100 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
23 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
23 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com