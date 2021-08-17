A family fun day is set to be held for Children’s Hospice South West at Apex Park in Highbridge on Saturday 28th August.

The free event is being run from 11am-4pm There will also be games, stalls, food, handmade gifts, ice creams and other activities aimed at raising funds and awareness of the charity.

The park will see bouncy inflatables set up for children from Weston Entertainments, which will be giving 25% of its takings on the day to the charity.

For more than 25 years, Children’s Hospice South West has been caring for children with life-threatening conditions by providing hospice and professional family support services.

It provides care and support to families living in the South West, who have children with life-limiting conditions.