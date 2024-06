A local family has issued a cash reward for information that leads to the return of their missing dog.

Footsie, their Welsh cross English hound, went missing on June 12th in the village of Watchfield outside Highbridge.

“We have spent several days searching everyone for her, and even have had a drone up, but with no sign found,” says Meg Clarke, who adds that the dog is greatly missed.

There is now a reward of £1,000 for her safe return. Contact Meg at megclarke45@gmail.com with information.