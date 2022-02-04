The family of a Highbridge teenager who tragically died in a crash in 2020 are set to hold a fundraising sky dive to raise funds for a charity close to their hearts.

Levi Kelson, 19, died in a collision with a car at around 9.20pm on October 7th at the junction of Bleadon Road and the A370. Hundreds of fellow motorbikers took part in an emotional tribute for him after the tragedy, as we reported here.

Now, Tazmin West is organising the sky dive fundraiser and says: “After years of terrible news and lockdowns, we hope to do something good with all the grief people have been subjected to.”

“After losing a dear friend / brother, Levi Kelson, in a RTC, we are hoping to raise money and awareness for the charity Aftermath Support.”

“This charity’s support and input can never take away the pain of their absence but can help ease the aftermath effects and costs of losing someone so close.”

“We intend to do a four-person charity skydive with me, a close friend (Caitlin Hall) and Levi’s twin sister, Madi.”

“For us to sky dive for free, we have to raise £324 each. This won’t just be funded by this alone. We are planning on doing whatever we can to raise as much as possible.”

“My mum, Selina Smith, who also lost her sister this year will be skydiving with us, in memory of Adeline Hall and raising for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

“There were so many essential causes that this could have gone too, such as the charity Mind in memory of Leah Smart, a very close friend of mine, who lost her life a year to the day but I’m hoping to raise money for them separately.”

“If you could give as much or as little as you can or just share the cause, it would be greatly appreciated by all of us.”

Click here to access the fundraising page