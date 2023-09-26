A Burnham-On-Sea family has appealed for help in finding a 97 year-old relative’s missing watch.

The watch went missing in Burnham earlier this month and the family say it is of a “great sentimental value.”

Caroline Mitchell told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “My 97 year old uncle recently lost his watch somewhere between Rectory Road and Lidl.”

“It’s not an expensive watch but has great sentimental value to him as his late wife gave it to him.”

“It’s a man’s watch with a white face and ordinary numerals with a leather strap. It would be brilliant if we could reunite them.”

Anyone with information can contact Burnham-On-Sea.com here.