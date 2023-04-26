Britain’s most famous steam locomotive The Flying Scotsman is due to pass through Highbridge this weekend as part of its centenary celebrations.

The locomotive will be visiting Yatton and Taunton stations on Sunday April 30th as part of its Royal Duchy Trip to mark its 100th anniversary.

The journey will begin from Bristol Temple Meads before calling in at Yatton at 9.05am then Taunton before visiting Exeter, Plymouth and Par before returning.

The train is scheduled to pass through Highbridge train station but will not stop.

The route includes the internationally famous sea wall at Dawlish, crossing Brunel’s famous Saltash Bridge into Cornwall and some of the most varied and exciting scenery in the country.

It has been 100 years since the Flying Scotsman set off on its first journey from the sheds at Doncaster Works. Now a national treasure, the Flying Scotsman is a star attraction in the collection of the National Railway Museum in York, where it is a working museum exhibit.

Designed by Sir Nigel Gresley, Flying Scotsman was the first locomotive of the newly formed LNER (London and North Eastern Railway) and originally numbered 1472. It was given its name in 1924 after the daily 10.00 London King’s Cross to Edinburgh Waverley rail service. The locomotive went on to operate in service until 1963.

Sunday’s trip is now fully booked but there is a waiting list. To find out more click visit www.railwaytouring.net/royal-duchy-flying-scotsman.

The operator says that “For safety reasons, timings are not available for public viewing.” Onlookers are urged to stay well clear of the tracks and remain safe at all times.

Pictured: The Flying Scotsman climbs up the hill out of Watchet as it works from Bishops Lydeard to Minehead on a visit to the West Somerset Railway. Image Geof Sheppard Wiki Commons