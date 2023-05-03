A farm near Burnham-On-Sea is seeking permission to become a new wedding venue.

Willow Tree Farm in Vole Road, Mark has submitted an application to Somerset Council for a Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed use of the farmhouse and gardens as a marriage ceremony venue.

The applicant, Willow Tree Holiday Lets Ltd, says in its Planning Statement: “Having had two years of very successful trading we wish to expand our market. We are already taking bookings for couples who are getting married and want to have a large venue for an intimate family time.”

“This typically is a 2 night or more stay for all the family members. Within this they have requested extra guests for the ceremony day. We can hold a maximum of 100 including utilising the gardens.”

“We have parking onsite for up to 30 vehicles and we have relief parking offered in the field directly opposite the driveway. These events are only expected to take place up to 10 times a year, we already have bookings for hen parties, family gatherings and corporate events running into 2024.”

“The couples would ideally like to have their marriage ceremony at the Farmhouse and we want to apply for a marriage licence. In order to do this we need to prove we do not need planning permission.”

The farm’s owners have laid out their case for not needing planning permission, stating that they “are an established business making profit; have a mixed use holiday let houses; are not looking to specialise in the wedding market; have a small number of events throughout the year; and that guests are booking there anyway – they just want the ceremony at the house as well.”

They add: “It is situated on a country road with not much traffic; the neighbour is the applicant’s partner and is supporting the business including offering parking in his field; the site is surrounded by open countryside all owned by the applicant’s partner and neighbour who is supportive of the business.”

“Noise levels will be policed as the applicants live on site; They are already hosting hen parties and celebrations so say they are used to policing behaviour and have never had a complaint about noise from the house in two years.”

They also add that they are “bringing lots of business to small enterprises in the area by recommending them for catering and services.”

The application has reference number 33/23/00014.