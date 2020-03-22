Wick Farm in Lympsham has launched a roadside ‘cake cupboard’ to enable passers-by to safely buy bakery items without having to visit shops.

Cake cupboard is regularly stocked up with items to buy at Wick Farm, Brean Road, Lympsham.

A spokesman says: “Since the whole Coronavirus situation we have had to take the decision to be responsible and postpone our workshops.”

“So, when faced with the disappointment, financially for a small business, and letting the public down, I decided to create kits so they could repeat the experience at home.”

“I also have two children, one school age boy, and finding things to do at home is really hard after a while!”

“I have people coming to pick them up from the shop, or from the cake cupboard or I have also been posting them.”

“When I do workshops I always provide homemade cake, using our own cakes – and so I have been stocking up the cake cupboard instead.”

“With all the cafes and restaurants closing and being asked to keep away from crowded places there less food around that someone else has cooked – and cake always tastes nicer when someone else has made it!”

“This Saturday we had chocolate brownies, orange and almond flapjacks, caramel latte cake and carrot cake… Carrot cake is by far the most popular!”

“We have a five star food hygiene certificate and I was a chef before having children.”

Wick Heritage also provides shampoo kits, soap kits, bath bomb kits which are a “great activity to do while in isolation, and also with your children as a practical activity while we are all looking for things to do to keep them entertained and save our sanity.”