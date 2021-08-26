Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly farmers market is returning to the town’s High Street this morning (Friday, August 27th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm with Covid safety measures in place.

Among this month’s nine stalls will be Somerset Lamb making an appearance with a great line-up of Somerset meats.

This month’s stalls include:

  • Oven to You
  • Mikes Pork
  • Somerset Lamb
  • Saints Preserve Us
  • Savour Bakery
  • Wesley Cottage Bees
  • Somerset Natural Soap
  • Somerset Wildlife Trust
  • In Clover

 
