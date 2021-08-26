Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly farmers market is returning to the town’s High Street this morning (Friday, August 27th).
The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm with Covid safety measures in place.
Among this month’s nine stalls will be Somerset Lamb making an appearance with a great line-up of Somerset meats.
This month’s stalls include:
- Oven to You
- Mikes Pork
- Somerset Lamb
- Saints Preserve Us
- Savour Bakery
- Wesley Cottage Bees
- Somerset Natural Soap
- Somerset Wildlife Trust
- In Clover