Farmers supported by Burnham-On-Sea’s MP in fight against “unfair” family farm tax

The plight of farmers across the Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater Constituency was highlighted by their local MP in a major rally against Labour’s Family Farm Tax plans this week.

MP Ashley Fox says that despite Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Environment Secretary Steve Reed previously promising to protect farmers, under Government proposals, more than 100,000 farms across the country will be hit by new inheritance tax laws which will be devastating for family farms and pose a serious risk to domestic food security and food prices.

A petition at stopthefarmtax.com has been set up for people to back British farming and oppose the new tax.

Farmers gathered in Westminster on Tuesday in opposition to Labour’s plans. They were joined by Conservative MP for Bridgwater, Ashley Fox, who says Labour’s political choice to target farmers is a “cruel blow” to the industry and will affect workers and consumers across the country.

“Labour’s ideological decision to target farmers – despite promising not to do so – has the potential to wreck farmer’s lives and the whole industry,” he adds.

“Not only have they underestimated and undervalued the farms affected by this harsh new tax, but the knock-on effects for the whole country could be disastrous.”

“It is why I stood beside our farmers from here in the Bridgwater constituency and those from across the country to show the Labour Government they have made not only a bad decision, but the wrong decision”.

“I will remain committed to helping local farmers fight this harsh new tax and urge people to sign our petition at stopthefarmtax.com,” he added.