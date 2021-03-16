Farming families have reacted with dismay after a leading agricultural charity unveiled plans to sell off its residential care homes – including one in Burnham-On-Sea.

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (Rabi) says the two care homes – Beaufort House in Burnham’s Rectory Road and Manson House Care Home in Bury St Edmunds – are no longer in demand by farming people.

Beaufort House, pictured here, has previously been rated as “outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission.

Founded in 1860 to support farming families and their children, Rabi is farming’s oldest and largest charity. The homes were established in the 1980s to care for people from farming backgrounds – although other residents are welcomed when capacity allows.

Supporters who have raised thousands of pounds for Rabi say they are disappointed by the decision to sell the homes.

Rabi says its trustees have made the ‘difficult decision’ to sell the two homes after an 18-month review supported by external care sector specialists.

Rabi chief executive Alicia Chilvers says individuals increasingly wanted to receive care at home or within the local community.

Established to deliver a traditional “home from home” service, the two homes were also unable to support people with more complex needs, she said.

This included specialist dementia care, which had resulted in a decline in the number of farming people being supported at both homes.

Both homes will be sold as going concerns – although Rabi says sales of this type typically took some time.

All current Rabi beneficiaries at the two sites will continue to receive all necessary financial support so they can continue living at the homes after the sale.

Ms Chilvers said selling the homes would help Rabi to offer more support to the wider farming community, adding: “The release of monies will absolutely enable Rabi to support more farming people – either within their own homes or more locally.”

Rabi’s programme of support would be significantly increased to the benefit of the farming community across England and Wales, she added.