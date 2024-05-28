13.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 29, 2024
News

Father and daughter raise RNLI funds by walking between piers at Weston and Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A father and daughter have raised £450 for the RNLI by walking from the pier at Weston-Super-mare to Burnham-On-Sea Pavilion.

Roy Elmes and Daughter Lisa Smith walked the distance of approximately 9.8 miles on Saturday (May 25th).

With the warm sunny weather on their side and a cooling coastal breeze they arrived on schedule at around 1pm.

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI Fundraising Chair Denise Gocher and treasurer Jan Pearce welcomed them and they were also given a visit to Burnham lifeboat station for tea, biscuits, and a brief introduction to the lifeboats and equipment. They were also presented with fundraising medals.

Duty Launch Authority Nigel Morton, who opened up the station, said: “That is truly a commendable effort, so many thanks to you both.”

Lisa added: “We are pleased to announce that we will have raised £450, a combination of cash donations and our ‘JustGiving’ fundraising page here.”

