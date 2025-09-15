Father and son from Burnham RNLI complete lifesaving training side-by-side

A father and son from Burnham-On-Sea RNLI have made local history by attending the same intensive lifeboat training course together at the RNLI College in Poole.

Jason Coombes, a veteran crew member with 26 years of service, and his 18-year-old son Jake, have completed the Crew Emergency Procedures (CEP) course, an essential part of RNLI crew training.

The pair joined volunteers from across the UK for the week-long programme, which includes capsize drills, fire response, and survival techniques.

Jake, who officially joined Burnham RNLI on his 18th birthday, said the experience was “brilliant” and praised the hands-on training.

He says: “My dad has inspired me to join the crew from a young age as i was always watching him launch and recover and i have always shown interest in joining. I had enjoyed all of the CEP course but my favourite part had to have been the Atlantic and D-Class capsize”

“I couldn’t go out on a shout with my dad until i had completed my CEP course but I am looking forward to going on a shout and working together with my dad to save lives.”

Jason, who serves as Senior Helm and Mechanic at the station, said seeing his son train alongside him was a proud moment. “Jake bonded well with the other crew and showed real passion. At sea, he’ll be treated like any other crew member—but I’ll still be thinking, ‘That’s my boy.’”

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI operates two lifeboats—the Atlantic 85 “Doris Day and Brian” and the D class “Burnham Reach”—and has been saving lives since 2003.

With Jake now fully qualified, the station could soon see the Coombes family responding to emergencies side by side.

An RNLI spokesman adds: “It’s fantastic to see the next generation stepping up. Jake’s commitment and enthusiasm are a credit to the station and the community.”