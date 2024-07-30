19.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jul 31, 2024
Fears for missing woman who has links to Burnham-On-Sea

Police are appealing for the public to help to locate a missing woman from Bristol who has links to the Burnham-On-Sea area.

51-year-old Samantha was last seen on Friday, July 26th in the Knowle area around 10.30pm to 11pm. Police say there are concerns for her welfare.

She is described as being white, of slim build, around 5ft 3 and has long dark brown hair.

Police add that Samantha has links to Knowle, Bristol, Burnham-On-Sea and Gloucester.

Avon and Somerset Police says: “We are appealing for help to locate missing 51-year-old Samantha who is missing from Bristol.”

“Samantha is vulnerable and may appear confused, so we are encouraging the public not to approach her but to call us if they see her. If you can help, call us and quote ref 5224196837.”

