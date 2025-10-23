9.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Oct 24, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsFestive concert by Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society to be held at...
NewsWhat's On

Festive concert by Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society to be held at Catholic Church

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A magical evening of festive music is in store for Burnham-On-Sea residents this December as the Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society prepares to host its annual Christmas concert.

The performance will take place on Thursday, 11th December at 7:30pm at the Catholic Church in Burnham-On-Sea, featuring a selection of seasonal favourites including Saint-Saëns’ Christmas Oratorio (sung in English), Mary’s Boy Child, and Child in a Manger, a piece composed by the choir’s talented pianist, Frances Webb.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the well-known Yarrow Brass Band will be performing both before the concert and during the evening, promising a rich musical experience for all attendees.

Tickets are priced at £10.00 for adults and £5.00 for children, and will be available throughout November. They can be purchased from Material Needs, choir members, via the choir’s website at burnhamandhighbridgechoral@org.uk, or on the door on the night.

For further information, residents can contact jane.lee36@btinternet.com.

Organisers say the event is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy live music and celebrate the season with the local community.

Previous article
Women in Rock show heading to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre in 2026
Next article
Somerset Council leader voices criticism for delays to special needs reforms

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
9.7 ° C
10 °
7 °
72 %
4.9kmh
47 %
Fri
13 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com