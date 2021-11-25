Drama group Re:ACT is set to bring the festive pantomime ‘Robin Hood’ to Burnham-On-Sea this December.

Tickets are on sale for four performances of the show at Burnham’s Princess Theatre. They will be performed on Thursday 2nd December at 7.30pm; Friday 3rd December at 7.30pm; Saturday 4th December at 2.30pm; and Saturday 4th December at 7.30pm.

A spokeswoman says: “Join our festive adventure with the most heroic outlaw of them all in the heart of Sherwood Forest.”

“The good people of Nottingham are stricken with poverty; the evil Sheriff, ruling in the absence of King Richard, has been taxing the citizens mercilessly for his own wicked gain, too powerful for anyone to stand up to him.”

“With a pastime for robbing the rich to give to the poor, our hero, Robin Hood is here to save the day!”

“A chance meeting with the beautiful Maid Marion leads Robin to determine that he is the one who must stand up to the Sheriff, along with his trusty band of Merry Men!”

“Will they overthrow the evil dictator? Will Robin win the hand of the fair Maid Marion Find out as we welcome you to the pantomime extravaganza of the year!”

Audiences are warned that the performances contain loud bangs and flashing lights.

Tickets are priced at £16 Adults and £15 Concessions for over 65’s and students from the Princess Box Office on 01278 784464 Monday – Friday 11am – 4pm.