Filming is continuing this week in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow on a new TV drama series.

As first reported here, Channel 4 is filming a new six-part series called ‘True Love’ with several scenes being filmed in Burnham.

Vehicles for the TV production crew arrived on Sunday in the car park at the back of B&M with the agreement of Sedgemoor District Council, as pictured here.

Film trucks have been spotted in a quiet Berrow street over several days this week filming scenes inside a house and in the garden outside.

Several residents have been asked by the production team not to discuss the identies of the acting talent there.

Filming will be taking place on Burnham jetty and beach, and in Berrow and Brean over the coming month.