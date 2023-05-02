Filming for a new Channel 4 TV drama series resumed in Berrow on Tusday (May 2nd) after it restarted last month following the lead star Julie Walters having to pull out due to poor health.

Scenes for the six-part series, called ‘TrueLove’, were originally shot last year in Burnham, Berrow and Brean.

Vehicles for the TV production crew arrived in Burnham-On-Sea’s B&M car park on Monday (May 1st) and filiming was underway on Tuesday in Berrow, pictured here.

Julie Walters had to pull out due to a back problem and she has now been replaced by actress Lindsay Duncan with scenes now being re-shot in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Last month, filming restarted in Burnham-On-Sea on the jetty, on The Esplanade and beach, pictured here. Several of the actresses needed hot water bottles due to Burnham’s famous chilly sea beezes!

“Last year, filming on Truelove was paused while Julie Walters sought medical advice and attention for severe back pain,” says a Clerkenwell Films statement.

“Subsequently, Julie decided to step back from the project to focus on her recovery and recuperation, and so will not be returning to the role of Phil.”

”We wholeheartedly support her decision, and the entire cast, crew and production team wish her the very best and a speedy recovery.”

”We are delighted that Lindsay Duncan will be stepping into the role of Phil.”

”We’re excited to see what she brings to this complex and captivating character.”

Three-time BAFTA nominee Duncan, whose past credits include Birdman and About Time, said: “When I read the Truelove scripts I knew I wanted to be involved.”

She adds: “I say involved because the obvious thing is that Phil is a great part – an intelligent, tough and complex woman – but also I want to be a part of this project.”

”It’s so well written, exploring what we face when age becomes a factor. How do we want to live, die and love with the remaining years? It tells a compelling story with humanity and very dark humour. The cast is terrific. It’s original and ambitious. Excited is an overused word in this context, but I really am.”