Final appeal issued by project delivering gifts to needy children in Burnham and Highbridge

A project in Burnham-On-Sea that aims to give a Christmas gift to every local young person living in difficult circumstances has issued a final appeal for donations.

The ‘Christmas Sparkle Project Highbridge and Burnham’ is a sister project of Christmas Sparkle, founded in Taunton in 2015, as Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here.

Christmas Sparkle Project Highbridge & Burnham is being run by Shirley Vickery-Mills and her team – friends who are current and retired teachers and staff from Highbridge and Burnham schools, and staff from St John’s Church in Highbridge.

Donation points have been set up around the two towns, kindly being hosted by all the schools in Highbridge and Burnham and several businesses: Highbridge Caravans, St John’s Church, Sopha, Burnham Library, Burnham Swim and Sports Academy, Scotts Furnishings and Mammoth Comfort Centre.

Shirley has this week thanked everyone for donating items to the project and added that the end of gift collections is next Friday (November 22nd).

She says: “Grateful thanks go to Burnham Moose for their generous £100 donation and to all who have donated so far to our various donation points around the two towns.”

“The last day for toy donations is Friday 22nd November – online donations will still be gratefully accepted towards wrapping of gifts and any gaps where toys are needed for particular age groups.”

Online donations to help with purchase of shortage gift items and wrapping paper can be made via this fundraising page and here.