Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has issued a final call for bids to its £15,000 Beautification Grant scheme.

The deadline for applying for this match-funded grant funding is 5pm on 15th September 2023.

The scheme, which launched last month, aims to encourage business owners within the two towns to improve the outside of their businesses, thereby making the town centres look more attractive.

A council spokesperson says: “Businesses can apply for match funding of up to £1,000 to help with this venture.”

“Some examples of how the grants may be used are: Purchasing planters, flowers, or improving landscaping in front of the business; Painting business façade, trim, or door; Exterior renovations to improve the appearance of the shopfront; Improving outdoor lighting; Improving access; New or improved signage; Commissioning outdoor artwork or window art.”

The grants can be applied for through the Burnham and Highbridge Town Council website at https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/your-council/finances/grants.