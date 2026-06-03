HomeNewsFinal call for Burnham and Highbridge best front gardens contest entries
News

Final call for Burnham and Highbridge best front gardens contest entries

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Residents and businesses across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to enter the town’s annual Burnham In Bloom flower competition.

This year’s Burnham In Bloom competition has sixteen categories for locals to enter, ranging from best front garden to best decorated shop window.

Entry forms are available from the Burnham tourist information centre on the seafront and also available online here and can be submitted until June 30th, 2026. The entries will help to add summer colour to the town ahead of judging in July.

Organiser Dave Perrett says he hopes residents will step up their efforts with private displays ahead of judging later in the summer.

“We need residents and businesses to help us by getting involved and enhancing the town with floral displays during the summer season for the benefit of residents and visitors. Anyone can enter, free of charge – whether you have a large or small garden.”

Judging will take place in July, with trophies and certificates to be presented later in the autumn.

Previous article
Local MP claims councils ‘misled’ in aluminium recycling system she says is costing millions
Next article
Coastguards raise concerns over end to emergency call-out payments

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
moderate rain
13.6 ° C
13.9 °
12.3 °
86%
4.9m/s
100%
Thu
18 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
14 °