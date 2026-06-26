Final call for Burnham In Bloom gardening competiton entries

Residents and businesses across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to enter the town’s annual Burnham In Bloom flower competition.



This year’s Burnham In Bloom competition has sixteen categories for locals to enter, ranging from best front garden to best decorated shop window.

Entry forms are available from the Burnham tourist information centre on the seafront and also available online here and can be submitted until June 30th, 2026. The entries will help to add summer colour to the town ahead of judging in July.

Organiser Dave Perrett says he hopes residents will step up their efforts with private displays ahead of judging later in the summer.

“We need residents and businesses to help us by getting involved and enhancing the town with floral displays during the summer season for the benefit of residents and visitors. Anyone can enter, free of charge – whether you have a large or small garden.”

Judging will take place in July, with trophies and certificates to be presented later in the autumn.