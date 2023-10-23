Final preparations are underway for Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which is set to make a welcome return on Monday, November 6th with dozens of spectacular entries.

Organisers have said this week that 66 entries are now confirmed for the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, with around 40 dazzling carts set to join the parade through the town starting at 7.30pm.

Annalee New, Chairman of Highbridge and Burnham Carnival, says: “Excitement is building for the big day and it’s shaping up to be a fantastic procession.”

The route of the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival procession is largely unchanged from last year. The parade will start at 7.30pm next to the Tesco roundabout before wending its way along Love Lane, Manor Road, Victoria Street and the High Street, finishing in Marine Drive.

The road between Pepperall roundabout and Burnham Road Esso garage will close between 8pm on Monday 6th November and re-open at 1am on Tuesday 7th November however residential access along the road will still be permitted. Organisers add that they don’t plan to close the road until the first cart has arrived at the finish line and they will re-open it as soon as it is safe to do so.

The organisers, pictured, have had a good response to their previous appeal for more volunteer marshalls and collectors on the night, however more are always welcome.

Anyone wishing to help can contact Chief Marshall Brad Loveridge via email at bradley.loveridge@hboscarnival.org while traffic-related questions can be addressed to traffic@hboscarnival.org

Burnham’s Carnival Queen Scarlett Puddy and her Princesses Pixie Owen-Perks and Lola Tilson, pictured above, who were chosen at a special event earlier this year, will be near the front of the procession.

