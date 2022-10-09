An eye-catching art installation of 500 paper butterflies suspended from the ceiling of a Highbridge church went on show for the final time on Sunday (October 9th) when a dance performance was held.

Sami Green, a Burnham based artist, has worked with St John’s Church in Highbridge and local groups to create the impressive display in the church.

Since being installed at Easter as reported here, the display has been on show over the summer and attacted scores of visitors.

A dance performance by Dancefit was held in the church on Sunday, pictured above, followed by a mobiles workshop. A classical music performance was also held there on Saturday evening to mark the end of the display.

It comes after a community art project was launched to encourage residents to turn sheets of old music paper from the church into butterfly origami designs.

“Sending old music paper, recently discovered in the church, out into the local community, we inspired a post-Covid reconnection that celebrates the awesomeness of creativity and creates a spectacle that brings people together,” she said.

“The finished artwork is suspended in the ceiling of St John’s Church and is lit by coloured lights and glass. Each origami piece becomes a message of positive intention from all those that choose to contribute.”

“Local people have helped create a flutter from music paper. We have recyled vintage sheet paper discovered at St John’s Church in Highbridge, full of the history of the local area and people that have lived here.”

Those supporting the art project include Rev Martin Little, Highbridge Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers, Churchfield School, St John’s Church, Highbridge Youth Arts, Barefoot Quilter Quilting Group, Gateway Women’s Circle, and Eutopia Women’s Networking Group.

Sami adds: “Over the past two years our community has been dispersed. Art has a way of bringing people back together and we want to celebrate the awesomeness of potential creativity and make a spectacle that brings people back together for Easter.”