A final decision is set to be made later this Spring on whether controversial plans to build 248 new homes in Highbridge get the go ahead.

Bickenhall Consulting Ltd was granted outline planning permission for 248 homes on fields next to Isleport Lane in 2019, despite opposition from the Town Council and some residents.

Countryside Partnerships PLC, which has now acquired the development site, has proposed amended proposals for how the site may look, with a decision expected later this Spring.

The developer says that of the proposed new homes, 74 would be affordable. A new community hub would be provided in the middle of the site, which could include several retail units or a doctors surgery.

A spokesperson for Focus On Design, representing the developer, says: “The non-residential retail and community uses are proposed to be located towards the heart of the development in a prominent and accessible location.”

“This may incorporate a single use or a mixture of shops, community hall, doctor’s surgery, and/or other uses that are compatible with a residential neighbourhood. A large play area is also located towards the centre of the site, complementing the other facilities and providing a logical heart for the new community.”

There has been a delay in approving the outline plans due to the potential impact of the new homes on the nearby Burnham-On-Sea M5 junction. National Highways is concerned that the extra homes will further increase congestion around the junction.

No more than 100 homes can be delivered until the A38 Edithmead roundabout link to the M5 has been fully signalised.

Somerset County Council put forward major proposals for changes to Burnham’s M5 roundabout in June last year. These include creating a new through-road across the roundabout to speed up traffic travelling around it and also improve the A38 between Highbridge and Bristol Airport.

Dozens of residents attended a public consultation session to voice concerns over the Isleport Lane plans in 2018.