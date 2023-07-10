The group being Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s first pride march is putting the final touches to the plans for the first pride event in the towns.

The event, called Pride-On-Sea, will be held on Saturday 22nd July, beginning with a pride march from Highbridge railway station at 10:30am.

It will then head to pick up points at King Alfred’s school entrance, Apex Park and Old Station Approach by the Pier Street fountain, ending in The Manor Gardens.

The pride festival includes entertainment from acoustic drum group Rhythm Harmony and St Andrew’s Church bell ringers, drag performances by Miss Beaver, Miss Jam Tart, VIrina Flower and Tess Drive alongside music acts The Vixens, Corky, Nine Day Fortnight and headline act, Rude Awakening.

Bristol based DJ Mrs Robinson will be spinning the tunes and the event will also feature poetry, a dedicated children’s activity area, a Giant Jenga sponsored by local business, crafts and information stalls, a bar and hot food vendors. A full line up is available on the Pride-on-Sea Facebook Website.

Pride-on-Sea line up in Manor Gardens:

12.00 Miss Beaver

12:35 Jane Campbell

13:00 The Vixens

13:50 Nine Day Fortnight

14:20 Virina Flower

14:50 Corky

15:20 Miss Jam Tart

15:40 Tess Drive

16:20 Housewives

17:00 Rude Awakening

House DJ: Mrs Robinson. Also featuring acoustic drum group Rhythm Harmony.