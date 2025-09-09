Final phase of £10.7m roundabout upgrade begins with overnight closures

Motorists travelling from Burnham-On-Sea area into Bridgwater are being warned expect more disruption this month as work to upgrade the busy Dunball roundabout is entering its final phase, with resurfacing and traffic signal installation set to begin from September 15th.

The £10.7m scheme, led by Somerset Council and contractor Centregreat, aims to improve traffic flow between Bridgwater, Junction 23 of the M5, and the Gravity Smart Campus in Puriton.

The project also supports walking, cycling, and wheeling infrastructure along the A38 corridor from Bridgwater towards Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea.

Capacity at the roundabout is being improved by introducing traffic signals and a ‘throughabout’ lane which allows traffic to flow through the middle of it.

The team is now in the final stages of the project with road resurfacing set to take place from next week – 15th September, followed by traffic signals installation.

There will need to be evening and overnight closures around the Dunball roundabout area to enable these final works to be done.

People are advised to plan ahead during these times, allow extra time for journeys and try to avoid the Dunball roundabout between 7.30pm and 5am.

The key closure times are:

A38 northbound towards Dunball from Bridgwater will be closed 11pm to 5am (no access to roundabout in this direction): Monday 15 Sept – Tuesday 16 September; Thursday 25 September; Monday 29 September; Tuesday 30 September and Monday 6 October.

A38 southbound towards Bridgwater closed 11pm to 5am (no access to Bridgwater from the Dunball roundabout): Wednesday 24 September; Friday 3 October.

A39 towards M5 closed (no access to motorway from this direction – access as normal from the Glastonbury direction), 7.30pm to 5am: Thursday 18 September and Thursday 2 October.

East side of Dunball roundabout closed 7.30pm to 5am (access to A39/M5 will be available but it will not be possible to travel around the roundabout on its eastern side): Wednesday 17 September; Friday 26 September; Wednesday 1 October.

These timings are subject to weather conditions and any other unforeseen circumstances. Diversions will be in place using A39 Bath Road and Puriton Hill.

The project is wholly financed by ring-fenced Government and partner funding, and developer contributions, including Bridgwater Town Deal funding. The condition of the funding is that it must be used to deliver the Dunball upgrade.

The council says the Dunball scheme contributes to the creation of a complete walking, cycling, and wheeling route between the centre of Bridgwater and the Gravity site along the A38 corridor. Most of this Active Travel corridor has already been completed.

Somerset Council’s Leader Councillor Bill Revans adds: “We’re delighted with the progress our contractor is making at this vital junction – the project is on time and on budget and will be completed this Autumn as programmed.”

“The aim is to improve capacity to allow for the significant amount of economic and residential growth happening in Bridgwater and the wider Somerset area in the next few years.”

“These growth and investment opportunities such as the Agratas facility and wider Gravity development, along with Hinkley Point C are incredibly important, and we are committed to ensuring our road infrastructure is future-proofed to support this.”

“We appreciate there will be some disruption while the work is completed – our team has tried to minimise this by keeping to evening and overnight work, but we would urge road users to plan ahead. We’d like to thank residents, businesses and road users for their patience and support while we deliver these improvements.”