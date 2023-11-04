East Brent’s St Mary’s Church has begun its final phase of refurbishment during its long-running project.

The final phases of work to repair the roof of St Mary’s Church East Brent have been made possible after new grants from the National Churches Trust and the Wolfson Foundation.

Such were the problems with the roof at St Mary’s Church – as reported here – that it was added to the UK’s ‘Heritage at Risk’ register.

Repairs to the roof on the north aisle were made in 2021 and the remainder of the necessary roof repairs have also been completed.

Church spokesperson Tim Hannah told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The last phase of the roof project is the interior redecoration following the roof repairs out over the last couple of years.”

“All is going according to plan. The decorators have finished the plaster repairs and plan to start the repainting very soon and all should be completed in November.”

“There will then need to be an almighty cleanup to enable the church to reopen for everyone to enjoy!”

As a heritage site, the church is particularly famous for its tall spire, visible for miles, and its beautiful 17th century nave ceiling, medieval bench-ends, stained glass, and many other interesting historic features.