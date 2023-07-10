Construction of the final section of a walking and cycling route which will run from Brean Down through to Clevedon has been delayed.

The new Pier to Pier Way cycling and walking route linking Clevedon’s and Weston-super-Mare’s piers will open as soon as work on both the route and outstanding legal agreements have been completed, North Somerset Council has said this week.

The authority had hoped to complete the final construction work on the long-awaited 13-mile route so it could open this summer.

An extended 13.4-mile section of the England Coast Path from Sand Bay to Brean Down Fort was opened last year, creating a continuous coastal trail to Minehead, where the South West Coast Path begins.

However, after a delay, the council has now instructed its contractor to finish the work on the final section between Clevedon and Weston. It is expected to take a few weeks for the contractor to mobilise and then a further six weeks for them to carry out the work.

People shouldn’t try to use the route between Weston and Clevedon in the meantime, it says. The outstanding legal agreements are now at their final stage and await sign off by the respective parties.

Cllr Hannah Young, North Somerset Council’s executive member with responsibility for active travel said: “We are really sorry for the additional delay, as we know many people are keen to use the route.”

“We look forward to opening the route as soon as possible and enabling our communities to enjoy new, active and safer ways to travel between Weston and Clevedon. We will let everyone know the opening date as soon as we can.”

Development of the Pier to Pier Way supports North Somerset Council’s commitment to providing sustainable travel routes across the area, to offer health and wellbeing benefits to residents, and encourage more cycling and walking, as well as reducing car travel and providing a great day out.

The route will also improve access to our beautiful countryside and contribute to the council’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The Pier to Pier Way is funded by National Highways, Sustrans, the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, the Department for Transport, and North Somerset Council.