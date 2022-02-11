Rusting fingerpost signs in Burnham-On-Sea are set to be replaced over the next fortnight, the Town Council has said this week.

The council is undertaking a programme of improvements ahead of the new tourist season, including replacing damaged benches along the seafront.

“All poor condition and defunct fingerposts in Burnham town centre and seafront are being replaced or removed within the next couple of weeks,” says a council spokeswoman.

“If we have poor February weather, the painting might follow the initial installation.”

“New traditional style fingerposts will ensure a consistent appearance throughout the town and will be added to our maintenance schedule for future care.”

The work is being carried out with a grant from the Hinkley Point C Community Mitigation Impact Fund.