A fire crew was called to Burnham-On-Sea’s Berrow Road on Friday evening (September 10th) following a van fire.

A fire engine from Bridgwater was sent to a property near the high lighthouse following reports of a fire in a van parked outside a property.

A spokesman said: “On arrival, crews confirmed this to be a small fire involving the engine compartment of a van.”

“The fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet – the engine was approximately 50% damaged by fire. The cause was accidental.”