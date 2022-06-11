Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday afternoon (June 11th).

Crews were called to St Andrew’s Road at 3.40pm where a large shed building at the rear of a home was alight, destroying a Suzuki motorbike and other items inside.

As there was concern about fuel and other contents inside, multiple crews attended.

There was also concern that the fire could be blown towards nearby Burnham War Memorial Hospital, so crews were also sent there as a precaution.

Firefighters used several water jets to extinguish the blaze.

The shocked resident affected said a spark from a welding machine had accidentally started the fire. He added that no-one had been hurt.