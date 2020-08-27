Fire and ambulance crews were called to a crash in Burnham-On-Sea’s St Christophers Way on Wednesday night (August 26th).

Fire crews from Bridgwater and Burnham attended a road traffic collision at 10.15pm in which a lady was reported to be trapped in a vehicle.

“On arrival crews confirmed one female casualty trapped between two vehicles, and first aid was rendered at scene.”

“One elderly female was released from the vehicles by fire crews. First aid rendered and the casualty was left in the care of ambulance personnel.”