7.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Feb 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsFire crews called to tackle car blaze in village which left it...
News

Fire crews called to tackle car blaze in village which left it 80 per cent damaged

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Fire crews were called to tackle a car blaze in the village of Pawlett on Saturday (February 22nd).

Crews were called at 2.42pm to the main A38 route in the village where the vehicle was alight.

“Fire Control received multiple calls reporting the vehicle on fire and immediately mobilised the on-duty crew from Bridgwater,” says a spokesman.

“Shortly after arriving, crew confirmed the vehicle was well alight and got to work using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”

“Unfortunately, the vehicle sustained approximately 80% fire damage. The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental.”

Previous article
Local wildlife rescue charity founder to welcome supporters at Burnham-On-Sea drop-in event
Next article
High winds and heavy rain set to sweep through Burnham-On-Sea area today

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
7.3 ° C
9.1 °
6.6 °
89 %
1.3kmh
1 %
Sun
11 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
6 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com