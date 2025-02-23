Fire crews called to tackle car blaze in village which left it 80 per cent damaged

Fire crews were called to tackle a car blaze in the village of Pawlett on Saturday (February 22nd).

Crews were called at 2.42pm to the main A38 route in the village where the vehicle was alight.

“Fire Control received multiple calls reporting the vehicle on fire and immediately mobilised the on-duty crew from Bridgwater,” says a spokesman.

“Shortly after arriving, crew confirmed the vehicle was well alight and got to work using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”

“Unfortunately, the vehicle sustained approximately 80% fire damage. The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental.”