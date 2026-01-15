Fire crews from across Somerset tackle blaze in town centre flat in Burnham-On-Sea

Fire crews from across Somerset have been tackling a significant property fire in Burnham-On-Sea this afternoon (Thursday).

Emergency services were called at 2.25pm after the fire service received multiple 999 calls reporting a blaze at a property in College Street near to the Methodist Church.

One person has been treated by the ambulance service at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater, Taunton, Street and Cheddar were sent to the scene as the scale of the incident became clear.

A fire service spokesperson said two appliances from Burnham-On-Sea were initially sent, but due to the high number of calls, a third appliance from Bridgwater was immediately added.

“When crews arrived, they confirmed one property was well alight and sent an assistance message,” the spokesperson said. “Further appliances from Bridgwater and Cheddar were mobilised, along with an incident command unit from Street and two supporting officers.”

Firefighters wearing four sets of breathing apparatus worked to bring the blaze under control, and the incident was sectorised to manage the response safely and effectively.

College Street was closed while nearby Cross Street and Oxford Street have been busy with emergency vehicles throughout the afternoon as crews dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 14:38hrs on Thursday 15 January to an incident in Burnham-On-Sea. We sent one double-crewed land ambulance, and a tactical commander to the scene. We conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Great Western Hospital.”