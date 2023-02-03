Firefighters from Burnham-On-Sea were among scores of fire crews tackling a blaze at a restaurant in the centre of Taunton on Thursday morning (February 2nd).

Fire crews from Ivybridge, Taunton, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Nether Stowey, Wellington, Williton, Wiveliscombe, Yeovil, Ilminster and Martock attended the property on Bridge Street in Taunton after smoke and flames were reported at 5:30am.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene at the Bare Grills restaurant, assisting fire crews and the road reopened after 1pm.

No injuries were reported and the fire was brought under control, with crews making hotspot checks.

Adrian Wollaston, a station manager from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: “When we arrived it was a well developed fire, and the flames and smoke were escalating.”

“But after attacking it aggressively, we scaled back.”