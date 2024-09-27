7.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Sep 28, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsFire crews tackle barn blaze in Lympsham that destroyed 50 bales of...
News

Fire crews tackle barn blaze in Lympsham that destroyed 50 bales of hay

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Barn fires warning

Fire crews were called to tackle a barn blaze in Lympsham on Friday (September 27th) that destroyed 50 bales of hay.

Crews from Taunton, Bridgwater, Cheddar, Martock and Clyst St George were called at 8am and it took six hours to bring it fully under control.

A fire service spokesman said: “Two fire engines and a water bowser were sent to a report of a barn on fire in Lympsham. On arrival crews confirmed this barn was approximately 30m x 50m, with around 50 bales of hay well alight.”

“A further two fire engines were requested, as well as our telehandler. Crews extinguished the fire using 7 breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and main jets.”

At 2pm, the fire service said the incident was resolved, adding: “There was 10 per cent fire damage to the barn and 100 per cent fire damage to the hay bales and contents.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Previous article
Met Office issues weather warning for high winds in Burnham-On-Sea area on Sunday
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea war veteran’s daughter receives medals 80 years after WW2

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
7.3 ° C
9.1 °
5.1 °
78 %
0.5kmh
34 %
Sat
13 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com