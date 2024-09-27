Fire crews tackle barn blaze in Lympsham that destroyed 50 bales of hay

Fire crews were called to tackle a barn blaze in Lympsham on Friday (September 27th) that destroyed 50 bales of hay.

Crews from Taunton, Bridgwater, Cheddar, Martock and Clyst St George were called at 8am and it took six hours to bring it fully under control.

A fire service spokesman said: “Two fire engines and a water bowser were sent to a report of a barn on fire in Lympsham. On arrival crews confirmed this barn was approximately 30m x 50m, with around 50 bales of hay well alight.”

“A further two fire engines were requested, as well as our telehandler. Crews extinguished the fire using 7 breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and main jets.”

At 2pm, the fire service said the incident was resolved, adding: “There was 10 per cent fire damage to the barn and 100 per cent fire damage to the hay bales and contents.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.