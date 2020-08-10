Burnham-On-Sea Rosewood Pub fire

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to a ‘small electrical fire’ at the town’s Rosewood Pub last night (Monday).

The pub in Love Lane – which re-opened two weeks ago after a major fire in 2019 – saw four crews from Burnham and Bridgwater called to a small fire in a refridgeration unit.

Eyewitness Xanthe Rowland told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were in the pub at the time. The alarms went off and all the customers were initially evacuated for about five minutes.”

“We were allowed back inside for a few minutes, only to be evacuated again after five minutes when the staff asked us to leave and wait by the car park fence.”

A fire spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There was a small fire in the electrical wiring of a refridgeration unit.”

“A fire appliance from Burnham-on-Sea and two from Bridgwater along with an aerial ladder platform from Bridgwater attended. Crews located the fire on the ground floor and used 2 breathing apparatus, 1 hose reel jet, 1 safety jet and a thermal imaging camera.”

“The cause of this incident is believed to be accidental due to wiring.”

He added: “We have a big response when the safety of members of the public is potentially at risk in public buildings.”

Burnhamn-On-Sea Rosewood Pub fire

 
