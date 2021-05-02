A stranded owl was rescued by fire crews after getting stuck in a chimney on Sunday (May 2nd).
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called by the RSPCA to Stone Allerton near Cheddar at 10.33am where the bird was stuck.
A spokesman says: “Fire control received a call from the RSPCA requesting our assistance to help rescue a Tawny Owl from a chimney of a property.”
“On arrival a crew from Cheddar assessed the situation and requested a flexi camera to help with the rescue. The rescue tender was mobilised from Glastonbury with this piece of equipment on board.”
“Crews used a 13-metre ladder, a roof ladder, safety at height equipment, small tools and chimney rods to try and rescue the owl.”
“The flexi camera was used to guide the equipment and Terry the Tawny owl was located trapped behind the flue. He was checked over by the RSPCA and was safely sent on his way.”