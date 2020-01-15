The owner of the fire-hit Rosewood pub in Burnham-On-Sea has this week said the premises is on course to re-open this Spring.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, a spokesperson for Greene King says construction work is progressing to plan.

It comes after we reported here in June 2019 how fire crews from across Somerset had tackled a huge blaze at the Love Lane pub, which began in the kitchen and quickly spread.

In November 2019, town councillors gave their support to the plans to rebuild the property, as reported here.

A Greene King spokesman said this week: “We are on course for the spring.”

The plans, pictured here, show the new building will have almost identical frontage to the building before the fire.

Bruce Risk from Walsingham Planning says in the planning application: “The proposal is to reconstruct the public house, with minor changes to the external appearance of the building and the profile of the roof at the rear.”

“Both changes comprise minor alterations to the building and result in an improvement to its appearance.”