Fire service invites Burnham-On-Sea residents to help shape new safety plan

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is calling on Burnham-On-Sea residents to take part in a new survey that will help shape its strategic plan for the next five years.

The service has launched an online questionnaire for people across Devon and Somerset, aiming to better understand local concerns, community risks and how its resources can be used most effectively.

Feedback gathered from the public will be combined with incident data and risk analysis to help form the draft Community Risk Management Plan, which will then go out for further consultation before being finalised.

Area Manager Jon Worsley said the service wants local voices to play a key role in shaping the plan.

“We are asking for your help as we start to develop our new Community Risk Management Plan, which will be in place next year until 2032,” he said. “The plan will outline what risks we face, and how we will seek to manage them, to make people safer where they live, work and visit.”

The service says understanding the risks faced across the region is essential to ensuring it can respond effectively in emergencies and reduce those risks wherever possible.

The survey is available here and is anonymous and takes around 10 minutes to complete. More details, including the link to take part, are available on the fire service’s website.