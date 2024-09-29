Fire service called as high winds damage Burnham-On-Sea shopfront

The fire service was called to Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Sunday (September 29th) after high winds partially blew down a large section of a shopfront’s metal sign.

A fire appliance was sent to GW Hurleys newsagent in Burnham High Street at around 12.15pm to make the building safe, as pictured here.

Strong gusts of wind had blown down part of the shop’s large metal signage, leaving a section hanging over the busy pavement.

The entrance to the shop was taped off by the crew as a safety precaution while the front of the shop was made safe.

The shop’s Monika Morris said: “We heard a loud noise when a very strong gust of wind brought down a section of our signage. It was quite a shock, but fortunately no-one was hurt.”

“We called the fire crew to help make the shopfront safe by removing a remaining section of the sign that was being blown about in the wind – they did a great job.”

The incident came after the Met Office issued two yellow weather warnings for the Burnham-On-Sea area for high winds and heavy rain.