Fire service urges Burnham-On-Sea families to swap candles for tealights at Halloween

As Halloween draws near, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging Burnham-On-Sea residents to choose battery-powered tealights over traditional candles to help prevent fire-related accidents during the spooky season.

The advice comes as statistics show that around one in eight house fires begin with naked flames such as candles, matches, or cigarettes, with Halloween being one of the highest-risk times of year for such incidents.

Kate Saint, Head of Prevention at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: “If a pumpkin with a battery-powered tealight gets knocked over, or you forget to turn it off overnight, nobody gets hurt and nothing is damaged. They’re a stress-free, safe option that still creates that same spooky glow.”

The Service is also reminding parents to be cautious with children’s fancy dress costumes, which are classed as toys and not subject to the same fire safety standards as regular clothing. This makes them more flammable and potentially dangerous near open flames.

Residents are advised to check for UKCA or CE safety marks on costume packaging and follow these safety tips:

Keep costumes away from naked flames.

Use battery-powered candles or glow sticks instead of real candles.

Add a layer of normal clothing underneath for extra protection.

Teach children to “stop, drop, and roll” if their costume catches fire, and practise it regularly.

Add reflective tape or glow sticks to costumes for visibility after dark.

The Fire Service has also released a video demonstrating how quickly a costume can catch fire, highlighting the importance of taking precautions.

For more Halloween safety tips, visit the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service website.