Fire service urges Burnham residents to choose picnics over barbecues amid wildfire risk

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents across the Burnham-On-Sea area to swap barbecues for picnics to help reduce the risk of outdoor fires during the current spell of hot, dry weather.

With forecasters predicting further hot weather, vegetation across the South West has become tinder dry, making moorland, heathland, woodland and coastal areas particularly vulnerable. Even a small spark can quickly escalate into a fast‑moving wildfire, threatening wildlife, homes and rural communities.

The Service says disposable barbecues pose a particular risk, with hot embers capable of igniting dry grass and undergrowth. Once a fire takes hold in these conditions, it can spread rapidly and require significant resources to bring under control.

Wildfire specialist Ian Donovan says: “Our message is simple — pack a picnic instead of lighting a barbecue,” he said.

“We have some of the most beautiful and rural landscapes in the country, from our moorlands to our heathlands, and while they’re wonderful places to visit, they can become extremely vulnerable during long periods of hot, dry weather.

“By choosing a picnic instead of a barbecue, you’re helping to reduce the risk of accidental fires that can spread incredibly quickly, damaging our countryside, putting wildlife at risk and putting pressure on emergency resources. We want everyone to enjoy the outdoors safely so we can all help protect the special places we call home.”

The Service is also reminding the public to take simple precautions when out and about, including never leaving a barbecue unattended, taking all litter home — especially reflective items — disposing of cigarettes safely, and calling 999 immediately if a fire is spotted.

Earlier this week, Natural England also asked people to dispose of cigarettes responsibly and not use disposable barbecues in wild areas amid an “exceptional” fire risk.

Further advice on staying safe outdoors this summer can be found at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.